Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Will WhatsApp users need to pay for cloud storage from June onwards?

Starting June 2024, WhatsApp users might lose the option for free backups, as Google Drive plans to discontinue its separate free storage for chat and media backups.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 17:17 IST
Representational Image

WhatsApp Cloud Storage Update: WhatsApp stands as a crucial app for most smartphone users, owned by Meta. The app consistently updates to enhance user experience. However, a notable change is on the way that could impact how users interact with the app.

Free Chat and Media File Backups Ending Soon

Currently, WhatsApp users can freely back up their chats and media files, a useful feature relied upon by many. However, starting from June, this free service will no longer be available. Users accustomed to free backups should take note of this upcoming change.

No More Separate Free Storage on Google Drive

Presently, WhatsApp users benefit from separate free space on Google Drive for chat and media backups. Unfortunately, Google has decided to discontinue this complimentary service. Beginning June 2024, Android users will be limited to 15GB of cloud storage for Gmail, Drive, and WhatsApp backups.

The Catch: Limited Storage for Gmail, Drive, and WhatsApp

This change implies users will have to manage with a total of 15GB of cloud storage covering Gmail, Drive, and WhatsApp backups. Once the free space on Google Drive is exhausted, users won't be able to back up their chats without purchasing additional cloud storage.

Prepare for Paid Cloud Storage

To continue creating backups, users will need to invest in cloud storage, incurring a cost of Rs 130. It's crucial to note that Google has revamped its drive rules, and these changes will take effect from June. Users should stay alert for notifications from Google, as they will be informed before the implementation of these new rules.

Being aware of these changes is vital for users to effectively manage their data on WhatsApp moving forward.

