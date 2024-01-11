Amazon's Pongal and Sankranti festive store unveils special offers | Check now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Get ready for the festive season with Amazon.in's Pongal and Sankranti Festive Store! You'll find everything you need, from traditional clothing to modern electronics and fresh produce. Everyone can enjoy exclusive deals, and they're available until January 18, 2024. Enjoy discounts on top brands like OnePlus, ASUS, Cadbury, Happilo, Philips, and more!

Tech Deals to Grab this Festive Season

ASUS Vivobook 15

Need a new laptop? Check out the ASUS Vivobook 15 with the latest Intel Core i7-12650H Processor and Intel Iris Xᵉ graphic card, perfect for on-the-go efficiency. Get it for just Rs. 30,990 on Amazon.in.

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

Experience cutting-edge technology with the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS earbuds, featuring Beast Mode and ENx technology to cut through noise. Grab yours for Rs. 1,799 on Amazon.in.

JBL Partybox 110

Make your celebrations memorable with the JBL Partybox 110, wireless Bluetooth party speakers offering 12 hours of playtime. Available on Amazon.in for Rs. 27,666.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Upgrade your smartphone to the OnePlus 11R, boasting a 5000 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and smooth performance. Grab yours for Rs. 39,999 on Amazon.in.

pTron Bassbuds Plus Earbuds

Enjoy wireless freedom with the pTron Bassbuds Plus featuring Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Get this deal on Amazon.in for just ₹699.

Realme narzo 60X 5G

Budget-friendly and feature-packed, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G smartphone with a 50 MP primary camera is available for Rs. 14,499 on Amazon.in.

Flipkart vs Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024

Starting from January 14, Flipkart and Amazon are preparing for their Republic Day sales. With exclusive deals and discounts, Flipkart's sale will be available until January 19. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will have access to the sale a day earlier than the official start date.

ALSO READ | How a Delhi man lost Rs 12 Lakh to Telegram scammers? A crypto scam story | Tips to stay safe

ALSO READ | Vivo X100 series now available for sale: Check pricing, discount offers, and key features