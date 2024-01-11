How a Delhi man lost Rs 12 Lakh to Telegram scammers? A crypto scam story | Tips to stay safe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Delhi Crypto Scam: In India, online scams are on the rise, and a significant threat involves investment scams circulating on platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. In a recent incident, Ankit Chaudhary, an engineer from Delhi, fell victim to this scheme, losing Rs 12 lakh.

Initially drawn in by a Telegram message offering a cryptocurrency investment opportunity, Chaudhary invested Rs 10,000. the scammers, employing a tactic to gain trust, returned Rs 15,000. This success prompted Chaudhary to invest more, and he ended up putting a staggering Rs 12,00,000 into various transactions, reports ANI.

Unfortunately, victims often find themselves trapped in a web of deceit, with scammers urging them to invest more and ultimately denying any profits.

Upon realising the deception, Chaudhary took legal action by filing a First Information Report (FIR). A case has now been registered under Section 420 at the Cyber Police Station in Delhi’s North East district.

How to Stay Safe?

Tips for Everyone

To safeguard against such scams, it's crucial to exercise caution. Even if an investment opportunity appears lucrative, always double or triple-check its legitimacy. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Additionally, pay attention to language inconsistencies in messages from potential scammers, as they often contain grammar and spelling errors. Never share personal information like Aadhar numbers, bank details, or OTPs, as this can lead to further complications.

Mumbai UPI Fraud

A woman from Mumbai recently prevented a UPI scam and shared her experience on a social media platform called X (formerly known as Twitter). She warned others about the deceptive tactics scammers use to trick people.

