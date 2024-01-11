How a Delhi man lost Rs 12 Lakh to Telegram scammers? A crypto scam story | Tips to stay safe

Delhi Crypto Scam: In India, online scams are on the rise, and a significant threat involves investment scams circulating on platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. In a recent incident, Ankit Chaudhary, an engineer from Delhi, fell victim to this scheme, losing Rs 12 lakh.
Initially drawn in by a Telegram message offering a cryptocurrency investment opportunity, Chaudhary invested Rs 10,000. the scammers, employing a tactic to gain trust, returned Rs 15,000. This success prompted Chaudhary to invest more, and he ended up putting a staggering Rs 12,00,000 into various transactions, reports ANI.
Unfortunately, victims often find themselves trapped in a web of deceit, with scammers urging them to invest more and ultimately denying any profits.
Upon realising the deception, Chaudhary took legal action by filing a First Information Report (FIR). A case has now been registered under Section 420 at the Cyber Police Station in Delhi’s North East district.
How to Stay Safe?
Tips for Everyone
- To safeguard against such scams, it's crucial to exercise caution. Even if an investment opportunity appears lucrative, always double or triple-check its legitimacy. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Additionally, pay attention to language inconsistencies in messages from potential scammers, as they often contain grammar and spelling errors.
- Never share personal information like Aadhar numbers, bank details, or OTPs, as this can lead to further complications.
Mumbai UPI Fraud
A woman from Mumbai recently prevented a UPI scam and shared her experience on a social media platform called X (formerly known as Twitter). She warned others about the deceptive tactics scammers use to trick people.
ALSO READ | Vivo X100 series now available for sale: Check pricing, discount offers, and key features
ALSO READ | CES 2024: Google and Samsung introduce Quick Share | A new file transfer experience for Android users