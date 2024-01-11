Vivo X100 series now available for sale: Check pricing, discount offers, and key features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo X100 Series

VIVO X100 Series Sale LIVE: Vivo's latest X100 Series, featuring the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones, is now available for purchase as the sale is live. These devices, developed in collaboration with ZEISS, offer practical features for users.

Pricing and Variants: Affordable Options

The X100 Pro's 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 89,999. The Vivo X100 comes in two variants – 12GB + 256GB at Rs 63,999 and 16GB + 512GB at Rs 69,999. Both phones offer a 24-month No-Cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,667 per month.

Availability and Colours

The Vivo X100 Series is available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and various retail stores. The X100 Pro is available in Asteroid Black, and the Vivo X100 offers two colour options – Stargaze Blue and Asteroid Black.

Cashback and Discounts

Buyers using ICICI Bank and SBI Card can enjoy up to 10 per cent instant cashback and an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000. HDFC Bank and SBI Card users get a flat 10 per cent instant discount on Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions, along with an extra product exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

Camera and Imaging System: ZEISS Collaboration

Both phones feature a vivo ZEISS co-engineered Imaging System with the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. The X100 Pro has a 50MP triple camera setup, including a ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera with 100x zoom. The X100 is equipped with a 50MP VCS True Color Main Camera, a 64MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and a 50MP Super Wide-Angle Camera. They also introduce a telephoto sunshot feature for stunning sunset and sunrise captures.

Performance and Display

According to the company, the X100 Series houses India's first flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip. The X100 Pro supports a 5400mAh battery with 50W Wireless FlashCharge, while the X100 comes with a 5000mAh battery. Both phones feature an 8T LTPO Eye Protection display with a local peak brightness of 3000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, they continue to support 100W and 120W FlashCharge, respectively.

