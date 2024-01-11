OpenAI's GPT Store now LIVE: What it is and how to access? All details here

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAI launched GPT Store

OpenAI Launched GPT Store: OpenAI has just introduced the GPT Store, a place where users on premium plans can create, sell, and share their personalised AI models based on the company's large language models (LLMs). This comes after the announcement of the GPT Builder program in November, which has seen over 3 million custom GPTs created by users.

How to Access the GPT Store?

To explore the GPT Store, users need to be subscribed to one of OpenAI's premium ChatGPT plans – ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise, or the newly launched ChatGPT Team.

Revenue Sharing Program

Furthermore, there is interesting news for creators! OpenAI plans to initiate a revenue-sharing program with GPT creators starting in the first quarter of the year. This means users can not only customise their AI models but also potentially earn from their creations.

ChatGPT Team: New Plan with Enhanced Features

OpenAI has introduced a new plan called ChatGPT Team, priced at $25 a month per user for annual billing or $30 a month for monthly billing. This plan is designed for teams with up to 150 people, offering features found in ChatGPT Enterprise, including access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, along with the ability to create custom GPTs.

GPT Store's Journey

Originally set to launch in November last year, the GPT Store faced a delay due to the upheaval surrounding OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's firing and subsequent rehiring.

What are GPTs?

GPTs, or AI models, allow users to create customised versions of ChatGPT to assist in various aspects of daily life, tasks at work, or home activities. These models can be shared with others, enhancing collaboration and productivity. For instance, GPTs can help in learning board game rules, teaching kids math, or even designing stickers.

