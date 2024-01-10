Centre issues security warning to Google Chrome users: Here's what you need to do

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

If you're a Google Chrome fan using it on your Windows PC or Mac, there's something crucial you need to know as we kick off the year. The Indian government, through CERT-In, is waving a flag for those still hanging on to the older versions of Google Chrome. They marked this alert as pretty serious, dating it back to January 9.

What's the Buzz?

This is all about security. If you're using an outdated Chrome version, you might want to pay attention. CERT-In is saying several weak points in the old Chrome could be an open door for remote attackers to mess with your system.

Breaking it Down

In simpler terms, it means if you're not up-to-date with Chrome, your computer could be at risk. There's some security glitch that could give sneaky outsiders remote access to your system.

Details of the Vulnerabilities

The CERT-In bulletin gets into specifics, talking about things like heap buffer overflow and use-after-free errors. But in everyday language, it means trouble if you visit a particular kind of web page.

Is Your Chrome Version on the Hit List?

So, who's affected? If you're on Mac or Linux, it's versions before 120.0.6099.199. Windows users, listen up – it's versions before 120.0.6099.199/200.

What do you need to do?

These warnings are like your friendly neighbourhood watch telling you to lock your doors. Luckily, Google has fixed many of these issues. To be on the safe side, just update your Chrome browser on your computer. It's a quick move that keeps you ahead of potential security headaches. Stay safe out there!

