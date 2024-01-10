boAt launches Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch with e-SIM support: Check pricing and what's new

Follow us on Image Source : BOAT boAt introduces the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch with e-SIM support.

boAt launches Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch: boAt, the homegrown audio and wearable brand, recently unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Lunar Pro LTE. Available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and boat-lifestyle.com, this smartwatch introduces notable features for seamless connectivity and health monitoring.

Connectivity with e-SIM Support

According to the company, users can stay connected effortlessly with the Lunar Pro LTE's e-SIM support which enables calls and quick SMS replies without relying on a phone. The smartwatch boasts dual chipset connectivity through Bluetooth and e-SIM calling.

Display and Personalisation

Featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits’ brightness and a sharp 454x454 resolution, the Lunar Pro offers an Always-On Display and Wake Gesture feature for instant information access. Users can personalise their watch with over 100 Cloud Watch Faces easily downloadable from the Timeshow App.

Health Monitoring

Monitor vital health metrics like Heart Rate, SpO2, and stress levels. Track sleep patterns and manage stress with guided breathing. Stay active with accurate monitoring of steps, calories burned, and distance covered using GPS precision. The smartwatch also provides over 100 sports modes for a varied fitness routine and is IP68 certified with Swim-Proof Technology.

Battery Management Options

Effortlessly manage battery life with Standard, Intelligent, or Smart battery modes. According to boAt, the Lunar Pro offers up to seven days of battery life or up to two days with e-SIM/calling mode activated.

Adaptable to Your Schedule

From professional appointments to personal commitments, the Lunar Pro adapts to your lifestyle, offering versatile features designed to enhance your daily activities.

In sleek black and refined brown, the boAt Lunar Pro LTE combines style with advanced functionality, providing users with a comprehensive smartwatch experience, the company claimed.

