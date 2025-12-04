Delhi Police imposes major traffic restrictions amid Putin's India visit and scheduled key meetings Putin India visit: Strict parking rules will be enforced, permitting parking solely in designated zones. Parking to be completely prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg﻿, JLN Marg, Ring Road between Hanuman Setu, Shanti Van Crossing, Rajghat, from IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel and other places.

On Friday (December 5), significant traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced across various key routes in Delhi due to administrative requirements linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit and accompanying official engagements. These restrictions will apply to both carriageways and service roads in multiple locations, affecting crucial junctions and thoroughfares.

Affected routes and timings

The affected areas include W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg﻿, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu-Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg﻿, Nishad Raj Marg﻿, Saleem Garh Flyover Bypass, MGM-Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikash Marg, and IP Marg. Commuters are strongly advised to avoid these routes between 9:00 AM and 12:00 noon to ensure smooth travel and prevent congestion. Alternative roads are recommended for hassle-free journeys during this busy period.

Parking restrictions and enforcement

Strict parking regulations will be in place, allowing parking only in designated areas. No vehicles will be allowed to park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg﻿, JLN Marg, and Ring Road in the stretch from Hanuman Setu to Shanti Van Crossing, Rajghat, IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, Nishad Raj Marg, and both carriageways of IP Marg during the specified hours. Vehicles found parked illegally on these roads will be towed away, and owners will face prosecution as per applicable laws.

10:00–11:30 am

11:00 AM–12:30 pm

03:00–05:00 pm

05:00–09:00 pm

Major diversions-

Vande Matram Marg → Simon Boliver Marg

R/A Kautilya Marg

Sunheri Masjid

R/A Rail Bhawan

Janpath Tolstoy Marg

Tolstoy KG Marg

Barakhamba Road

Routes to avoid-

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

MLNP

Janpath Road

Firoz Shah Road

Sikandra Road

W-Point

Mathura Road

Bhairon Road

Here are some other alternatives-

Vande Matram Marg

Yashwant Place

Maulana Azad Road

K Kamraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rafi Marg

DDU Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Public cooperation and guidelines

Different stretches including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg will remain restricted during-

Authorities urge all commuters to follow the directions and instructions issued by the traffic police to maintain order and safety on the roads. Cooperation from the public is crucial to ensure the successful management of traffic flow during this period of heightened administrative activity related to the high-profile diplomatic visit.