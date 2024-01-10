Meta takes steps to shield teens from inappropriate content: What it means?

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta takes steps to shield teens from inappropriate content

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced new steps to increase safety for teens by automatically applying more restrictive content controls. According to the company, the aim is to create a safer online environment for teens, addressing concerns related to inappropriate content and promoting a more secure social media experience.

Stricter Content Controls for Teens

Meta is now automatically placing teens into the most restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook. This setting, known as 'Sensitive Content Control' on Instagram and 'Reduce' on Facebook, makes it harder for users to encounter potentially sensitive content or accounts in areas like Search and Explore.

Enhanced Protection for Sensitive Topics

The tech giant is also taking steps to address sensitive topics. It will begin hiding search results related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders, directing users to expert resources for help. This measure builds upon existing efforts to hide results for terms that violate platform rules.

Notifications to Encourage Privacy Check

To ensure teens are regularly reviewing their safety and privacy settings, Meta will send notifications encouraging them to update their settings for a more private experience on Instagram. By choosing to "Turn on recommended settings," teens allow the company to automatically adjust their settings, restricting who can repost their content, tag or mention them, and include their content in Reels Remixes.

Added Privacy Measures

The company is also implementing measures to enhance privacy for teens. If they opt for recommended settings, only their followers will be able to message them, and offensive comments will be hidden.

Rolling Out Over the Coming Weeks

These safety updates, including stricter content controls and enhanced privacy measures, will be rolled out to all users over the coming weeks.

