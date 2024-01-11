CES 2024: JBL launches new earbuds with display in charging case and 50 hours of battery life

Follow us on Image Source : JBL JBL launches new earbuds with display in charging case and 50 hours of battery life

JBL has reportedly unleashed the Live TWS 3 Series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 which comes with a display on the charging case. The company has unleashed three earbuds- Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3 in this series. All these TWS (true wireless earphones) come with the latest technology, Bluetooth connectivity as well as and an open-ear design. Come, let us know about this earphone series of JBL…

Display in the charging case

Live Buds 3 and Live Beam 3 of this series will have an in-ear design, while Live Flex 3 will have an open-ear design. All these earbuds come with a smart charging case, which has a 1.45-inch LED touch-screen display. Incoming calls, text messages, music playback social media notifications etc. will be visible on the display of its charging case.

You will get these special features

All these TWS 3 earphones of JBL come with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. Also, the new earphones come with JBL Spatial Sound feature support, providing a theater-like sound experience. These earphones come with high-resolution wireless and LDAC support. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

When the ANC is turned off, Live Buds 3 will get 40 hours of battery backup. Also, Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3 will deliver up to 48 to 50 hours of battery backup. These earbuds can be used for 4 hours by charging them for 10 minutes. The buds will support a USB Type C support.

Live Beam 3 and Live Buds 3 come with an IP55 certification, while Live Flex 3 comes with an IP54 rating, which protects the earbuds from water and dust.

Pricing

JBL Live 3 series will be available in black, blue, purple and silver colours. These earbuds will be made available for sale in the global market in June 2024. Their starting price is EUR 199.99 (approximately Rs 18,200).

