iPhone users, you can now create and share your own stickers on WhatsApp | Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, owned by Meta, has just introduced an exciting feature for iPhone users. Now, you can create, edit, and share your own stickers through the app. WhatsApp shared the news on Instagram, announcing the new feature.

Express Yourself with Personalised Stickers

"You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you'll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS," WhatsApp stated in a post on Instagram.

Easy Customisation with WhatsApp Tools

According to WABetaInfo, the editing tools on WhatsApp make it easier to personalise your stickers. Add text, and drawings, or even overlay other stickers to make them uniquely yours. The best part? Once you send a custom sticker, it is saved in your sticker tray for easy reuse.

How to Create Your Own Sticker?

Creating your sticker is simple:

Access your sticker tray by clicking the symbol next to the text box. Choose "create sticker," Select a photo from your gallery, and let the customisation begin. Add text, drawings, or other stickers to make it stand out. Once done, share your masterpiece with friends.

Meta Verified Subscription for Businesses in the Works

In other WhatsApp news, reports suggest a new 'Meta Verified' subscription is in development. This option is designed for businesses, offering a verified badge. It's expected to replace the previous WhatsApp Premium subscription, which included a custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices.

ALSO READ | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties knot with Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony | See pics

ALSO READ | Book your Republic Day Parade tickets online before January 25: Here's a quick guide