Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 achieves fastest 5G downlink at 7.5 Gbps

7.5 Gbps downlink: Snapdragon X75 sets new 5G speed milestone

Leading chip manufacturer Qualcomm has announced an achievement in the world of 5G technology. The company's Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System has managed to achieve a downlink speed of 7.5 Gbps on the sub-6 GHz spectrum, marking a new global record.

According to the company, the accomplishment was made possible through extensive device testing using a 5G standalone (SA) network configuration. This record-breaking speed was attained by skillfully using a total of 300 MHz of spectrum. By employing 4x carrier aggregation (4xCA) along with 4 Time Division Duplex (TDD) channels within a single downlink connection, and leveraging 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM), the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System showcased its prowess.

"Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is the smartest wireless modem we have ever created and is designed for the future, with a 5G Advanced ready architecture, made to help operators define the next generation of networks around the world," Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

This achievement follows the earlier introduction of the Snapdragon X75, which is hailed as the world's inaugural 5G Advanced-ready modem-RF system. The launch occurred in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona.

The company highlighted that the integration of four TDD channels empowers network operators to merge their diverse spectrum resources, leading to elevated data rates. Furthermore, the use of 1024 QAM considerably improves spectral efficiency by enabling more data to be transmitted per transmission compared to the traditional 256 QAM. This advancement results in heightened data throughput and enhanced spectrum efficiency.

Snapdragon X75's capabilities, coupled with its ten other world-first achievements, promise to deliver superior user experiences, faster download speeds, greater network capacity, and improved spectrum efficiency. This technological stride ensures that future devices can cater to demanding data applications like video streaming, online gaming, and more, with seamless performance for a broader user base, the company mentioned.

