Government issues warning about top online dating scam

A recent report has revealed that a significant portion of Indian adults, approximately 66%, has fallen victim to online dating and romance scams. These scams have resulted in an average financial loss of around Rs 7,966 per victim. Adding to this concern, a fresh type of scam has emerged, specifically targeting Indians.

In this new scheme, victims are asked to pay customs duty to retrieve seemingly extravagant gifts supposedly sent by online acquaintances or matches from matrimony websites. In response to this alarming trend, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs has issued a warning to the public, urging them to exercise caution and be alert to such fraudulent activities.

The board cautioned citizens to be wary of deceptive calls, emails, messages, and social media posts that claim to be from Indian Customs. These communications typically demand payment of customs duty into personal bank accounts.

To verify the legitimacy of any communication, the board emphasized that all Indian Customs correspondence features a unique Document Identification Number (DIN), which can be cross-checked on the official Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs website, www.cbic.gov.in.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also echoed the warning, stating that fraudsters are attempting to extort money under the guise of Indian Customs.

It reiterated that Indian Customs never reaches out via phone calls or SMS to request payment of Customs Duty directly into personal bank accounts. To distinguish authentic communications, the ministry emphasized the presence of a DIN in all Indian Customs correspondences.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and IT, also highlighted the government's commitment to creating a secure and accountable online environment for Indian citizens. He mentioned that various measures have been taken to ensure a safe and trusted internet landscape, especially considering the escalating challenges posed by cybercrimes.

