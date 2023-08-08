WhatsApp enables real-time screen sharing in video calls

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, has introduced a new addition to WhatsApp's feature set: screen sharing during video calls. This latest update offers users the ability to share their screens in real-time during conversations. By clicking on the designated 'Share' icon, users can choose between sharing a specific application or their entire screen.

This function opens up a variety of possibilities, from collaborating on work documents to browsing through photos with family, planning trips, shopping online with friends, or providing technical assistance to grandparents.

The platform's official statement highlights that screen sharing adds a dynamic dimension to calls which enables users to provide a live view of their screen content during conversations. This feature is particularly useful for both personal and professional scenarios.

Furthermore, WhatsApp users can now enjoy video calls in Landscape mode on smartphones. This enhancement offers a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience during video calls. The platform initially introduced video calling for its user base in November 2016. Since then, the platform has consistently added features to enhance the user experience and meet evolving communication needs.

In addition, WhatsApp is rolling out message editing support for media with captions on iOS devices. This feature allows users to edit messages that include media, offering a greater level of control over their communication.

The company is also undergoing updates to its user interface, including translucent bars and new action sheets. Notably, a redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger selection of stickers, including more Avatars, is in the process of being rolled out.

Reportedly, these features will be available to users over the upcoming weeks, according to the company's official announcement. In recent times, WhatsApp has expanded its capabilities by introducing landscape mode support for video calls and an option to silence unknown callers, specifically on iOS devices.

In a further development, reports suggest that the messaging platform is testing a new voice chat feature for group conversations on its Android beta version.

