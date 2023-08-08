Tuesday, August 08, 2023
     
Aston Martin and Lenovo team up for new ThinkStation P series launch in India

The key highlight of this collaboration is the creation of workstations that exhibit both high performance and aesthetic appeal.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi August 08, 2023 20:20 IST
Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo introduces Aston Martin co-designed ThinkStation P Series in India

Leading technology company Lenovo has unveiled a trio of innovative desktop workstations, namely the ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5. These advanced workstations are the result of a collaboration between Lenovo and iconic luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin.

The new ThinkStation P series comes equipped with Diagnostics 2.0, ThinkShield support, upgraded Premier Support, and a three-year warranty. The starting price for these cutting-edge workstations is Rs 1,20,000, and they are available for purchase on Lenovo.com as of today. 

According to the company, the design teams worked closely to engineer a chassis that embodies flexibility, tool-free assembly, and improved ergonomics. The chassis design takes cues from Aston Martin's renowned DBS Grand Tourer and integrates a 3D grill pattern infused with automotive technology.

Enhancing thermal management, the workstations feature redesigned air baffles and larger 3D hex ventilation openings. Lenovo's patented tri-channel cooling system ensures optimal airflow that enables top-tier performance from the CPUs, GPUs, memory, and storage components. Additionally, the modern modular design is characterised by front access drives. 

Lenovo ThinkStation PX: The ThinkStation PX model comes equipped with 4th Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors which provides up to 120 CPU cores and a remarkable 53% performance boost compared to its predecessor. It supports up to four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs and offers a seamless transition between desktop and data centre environments. The workstation also boasts up to 2TB of DDR5 memory with ultra-fast bandwidth through PCle Gen 5 lanes.

India Tv - NVIDIA GPUs in India, lenovo, lenovo news, lenovo thinkstation, tech news, india tv tech

Image Source : LENOVOThinkStation PX Workstation
Lenovo ThinkStation P7: Featuring the latest Intel Xeon W processors, the ThinkStation P7 can house up to 56 cores in a single socket. With support for up to three dual-slot NVIDIA TX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, the P7 is tailor-made for tasks demanding high-quality graphics, real-time rendering, and powerful performance.

Lenovo ThinkStation P5: The ThinkStation P5 boasts Intel Xeon W processors with up to 24 cores and the capability to accommodate two NVIDIA TX A6000 professional graphics cards.

