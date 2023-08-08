Aston Martin and Lenovo team up for new ThinkStation P series launch in India

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo introduces Aston Martin co-designed ThinkStation P Series in India

Leading technology company Lenovo has unveiled a trio of innovative desktop workstations, namely the ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5. These advanced workstations are the result of a collaboration between Lenovo and iconic luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin.

The new ThinkStation P series comes equipped with Diagnostics 2.0, ThinkShield support, upgraded Premier Support, and a three-year warranty. The starting price for these cutting-edge workstations is Rs 1,20,000, and they are available for purchase on Lenovo.com as of today.

According to the company, the design teams worked closely to engineer a chassis that embodies flexibility, tool-free assembly, and improved ergonomics. The chassis design takes cues from Aston Martin's renowned DBS Grand Tourer and integrates a 3D grill pattern infused with automotive technology.

Enhancing thermal management, the workstations feature redesigned air baffles and larger 3D hex ventilation openings. Lenovo's patented tri-channel cooling system ensures optimal airflow that enables top-tier performance from the CPUs, GPUs, memory, and storage components. Additionally, the modern modular design is characterised by front access drives.

Lenovo ThinkStation PX: The ThinkStation PX model comes equipped with 4th Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors which provides up to 120 CPU cores and a remarkable 53% performance boost compared to its predecessor. It supports up to four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs and offers a seamless transition between desktop and data centre environments. The workstation also boasts up to 2TB of DDR5 memory with ultra-fast bandwidth through PCle Gen 5 lanes.

Image Source : LENOVOThinkStation PX Workstation

Lenovo ThinkStation P7: Featuring the latest Intel Xeon W processors, the ThinkStation P7 can house up to 56 cores in a single socket. With support for up to three dual-slot NVIDIA TX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, the P7 is tailor-made for tasks demanding high-quality graphics, real-time rendering, and powerful performance.

Lenovo ThinkStation P5: The ThinkStation P5 boasts Intel Xeon W processors with up to 24 cores and the capability to accommodate two NVIDIA TX A6000 professional graphics cards.

