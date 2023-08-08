Spotify's AI-powered 'DJ' feature goes global: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify introduces 'DJ' AI feature to more countries

Music streaming giant Spotify has revealed its intent to introduce its AI-driven personalised music feature called 'DJ' to a broader range of countries across the globe. Beginning today, Spotify Premium users in selected regions across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand will gain access to the English version of the DJ feature, as mentioned in the company's recent blog post.

To engage with this innovative tool, users need to launch the Spotify mobile app on their iOS or Android devices. Navigating to the Music feed on the Home tab allows them to tap DJ, or they can locate it within the Made for You hub under the Search section.

According to the company, as DJ is presently in its beta phase, Spotify plans to continually refine and enhance the user experience over time, maintaining its commitment to evolution and innovation. First introduced in February for users in the United States and Canada, the DJ feature expanded to the UK and Ireland in May, receiving positive feedback from music enthusiasts.

The DJ feature, according to Spotify, serves as a personalised AI guide that leverages users' music preferences to curate a tailored selection. By analysing their musical history, including long-forgotten favorites, the DJ feature then generates an ongoing playlist of tracks uniquely suited to individual tastes.

Enhancing its accuracy and recommendations, the DJ feature learns from user interaction, gaining insights into musical preferences and dislikes. Spotify harnesses its advanced personalisation technology to offer users an array of music suggestions based on their preferences.

Using "Generative AI" technology powered by OpenAI, as well as an innovative "dynamic AI voice" system developed through the acquisition of Sonantic, Spotify is aiming to create a seamless and lifelike user experience. This integration enables the platform to deliver realistic voices derived from the text.

