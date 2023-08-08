Apple Music's 'Discovery Station': Find new music with algorithms

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Music unveils 'Discovery Station' for personalised song recommendations

Apple Music has introduced a new personalised radio station called the 'Discovery Station,' which aims to help users discover music they haven't heard but might enjoy. This move could potentially close the music discovery gap between Apple Music and Spotify's algorithmic recommendations, as reported by AppleInsider.

The Discovery Station quietly arrived for users on Monday without any official announcement. To access it, users can navigate to the "Listen Now" tab and find the new option under the "Stations for You" category.

It operates similarly to the New Music Mix playlist but offers continuous playback, filling a void that was previously absent from Apple Music's offerings. The existing station options on Apple Music were limited by genre, artists, or specific songs, often not catering to individual user preferences.

While Apple may not have officially announced the new Discovery Station, it is speculated that the company might include it in future iOS update notes.

Apple Music, introduced in 2015, provides a unified platform for enjoying music. In 2021, Apple Music integrated Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support, enhancing the listening experience. Recently, Apple posted job listings globally for positions related to artificial intelligence (AI), hinting at potential applications of generative AI in its devices.

Despite the increasing prominence of generative AI, the company has not extensively discussed the technology in its reports or communications.

In June, the company also launched its Apple Music Classical app for Android users, which provides curated playlists, exclusive albums, composer biographies, deep-dive guides, and intuitive browsing features. With over 5 million tracks to explore, users can immerse themselves in classical music from various eras and genres.

