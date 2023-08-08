Snapchat offers dark mode for Android, no subscription needed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Dark mode now available to Android users on Snapchat

Snapchat has made a big update by allowing Android users to activate dark mode without requiring a Snapchat+ subscription. Previously, dark mode had been accessible only to paid subscribers, but the app has now reversed this decision, as Android expert Mishaal Rahman reported on X.

According to IANS, Rahman expressed his satisfaction with the change, noting that locking dark mode behind a paywall seemed unnecessary. While the support page still states that Snapchat+ is needed for early access to dark mode on Android, users are finding that this is no longer the case.

In a separate development, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, introduced the 'Lens Creator Rewards' program for Snap AR creators in India. This initiative aims to reward creators, developers, and teams for crafting highly successful lenses on the platform.

Reportedly, India ranks among the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators generate the most community engagement. Through this program, top-performing lens creators in India, the US, and Mexico could receive up to $7,200 monthly. The program is open to both current and new Lens Studio community members across nearly 40 countries, including India.

To participate in the program, creators should create innovative Lenses that users enjoy using. If users interested, they can check out the eligibility details in the Lens Creator Rewards Terms.

In June, Snapchat introduced two nickname-themed AR lenses for Indian users, namely 'India's Top Nicknames' and 'My Nickname.' These lenses offer a personalised experience, allowing users to embrace and celebrate their nicknames through augmented reality.

'India's Top Nicknames' lens offers five unique designs featuring popular nicknames used in India. These designs are customised to represent the favorite nicknames commonly used by Indians.

