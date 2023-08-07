How to share passwords on iPhone with iOS 17: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to share passwords on iPhone with iOS 17

iOS 17, the latest version of Apple's operating system, is on the horizon, and while it's still a month away from its official release, many users have been exploring its public beta version. One of the standout features of iOS 17 is the ability to securely share passwords with family and friends which adds an extra layer of convenience and safety to password management.

To make use of this feature, users need to be running the iOS 17 beta version and have iCloud Keychain enabled on their iPhones. Additionally, the recipients of the shared passwords must also be using iOS 17 beta and have iCloud Keychain enabled on their devices.

ALSO READ: Apple's M3-powered Mac Mini under testing, says Mark Gurman

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to share passwords with family and friends on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap on Passwords.

Look for the Family Passwords banner at the top of the screen. If it's not there, tap on the + button in the top-right corner, then select New Shared Group.

Name your shared group and tap on Continue.

Tap on Add People, and then enter the names or email addresses of the individuals you want to share passwords with.

The people you invite will receive an email or notification containing a link to join your shared group.

Once they join, they will have access to all the passwords you've shared within the group.

ALSO READ: Get a sneak peek: Apple iOS 17 public beta now accessible for iPhone users

However, it's crucial to exercise caution and share passwords only with individuals you trust completely. At any point, you can revoke access to passwords by removing people from your shared group.

As for security, Apple ensures the safety of shared passwords through iCloud Keychain's end-to-end encryption. Although the passwords can be seen in plain text, only those with authorised access can decrypt them. This means that even though they are visible, unauthorised individuals won't be able to decipher them.

Latest Technology News