WhatsApp for iOS adds message editing for media with captions: Know what it is

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has announced a new update for iOS users. The platform is introducing message editing support for media that includes captions. This means users will now be able to edit messages that accompany media files along with their captions. The change was highlighted in the official changelog released by the company.

In addition to message editing support, the platform is also rolling out an updated user interface (UI) with translucent bars and new action sheets. The redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger collection of stickers, including more Avatars, is also being introduced gradually. These updates will be made available to users over the upcoming weeks.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced landscape mode support for video calls and an option to silence unknown callers on iOS. The latter can be accessed through Settings > Privacy > Calls. The platform also launched a feature enabling the transfer of the complete account history when switching to a new device. This can be achieved through Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone.

Notably, WhatsApp recently started rolling out animated avatars in its iOS beta version. According to the company, these avatars bring a more lively and personalised touch to stickers which enhances the overall communication experience. Importantly, users can share animated avatars with anyone, regardless of whether they are using the beta version.

Furthermore, a recent feature was released on iOS beta which allows users to send high-quality videos. While the feature aims to preserve video dimensions, there will still be minor compression applied to the video. As a result, sending videos in their original quality is not feasible.

