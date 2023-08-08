Facebook Messenger removing SMS feature in September

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Facebook Messenger to stop supporting SMS from September

Facebook Messenger recently revealed that it will no longer support SMS messaging, beginning September 28th, 2023. If you currently use Messenger as your primary SMS app on your Android device, take note that after updating the app, you won't be able to send or receive SMS messages via Messenger. Instead, your SMS messages will go through your phone's default messaging app. This change was initially announced in 2016.

Users who don't select a new default messaging app will find their SMS messages rerouted to their phone's default messaging application, like Android Messages. While this alteration impacts SMS functionality, Messenger will continue to operate as a standalone instant messaging platform.

Last month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, unveiled a new feature for Messenger: real-time avatar calls. This new addition caters to users who prefer not to show their actual faces during video calls. It offers a middle ground between having the camera turned off and turned on.

Users can also share animated avatar stickers in various places such as Instagram and Facebook Stories, Reels, comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram.

Furthermore, Meta introduced parental supervision tools for Messenger earlier this year, aimed at assisting parents in monitoring their teenagers' Messenger activities. Although parents can observe how much time their teens spend messaging and accessing information about their message settings, these tools do not grant access to read the actual messages.

Initially launched in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the parental supervision feature is set to expand to more countries globally in the coming months. These tools provide a means for parents to stay informed about their teen's interactions on Messenger without breaching privacy by reading their messages.

