  Elon Musk's X to introduce 'Profile post-sorting' feature

Elon Musk's X to introduce 'Profile post-sorting' feature

Elon Musk's venture, X, is developing an innovative feature designed to enhance user experience within the platform. This feature aims to enable users to organize posts on a profile more effectively.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi August 08, 2023
X developing a feature to arrange posts on profiles

Elon Musk's project, X, is in the process of creating a novel feature that intends to elevate the user experience on its platform. This innovation focuses on empowering users to better manage their profile posts. A screenshot, posted by X designer Andrea Conway, provides a glimpse of the impending feature, which will grant users the ability to sort their posts using categories like 'Most recent', 'Most liked', or 'Most engaged with'.

The screenshot garnered Musk's interest, as he commented, "This will be cool." However, details about the public rollout timeline and whether it will be exclusive to X Premium subscribers remain undisclosed.

Interactions on Conway's post shed light on further developments. Responding to queries, Conway confirmed the addition of comment sorting. Moreover, users expressed interest in a time frame feature, to which she responded, "baby steps bestie".

Notably, X recently announced a feature for paid subscribers, enabling them to conceal their checkmarks on accounts. Although hidden on profiles and posts, checkmarks may still appear in certain contexts, and select features could indicate an active subscription. The platform pledged to refine this feature based on user feedback.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings 6-month validity plan under Rs 500: Details

Users can access the checkmark-hiding option in the 'Profile customization' segment of account settings. In another context, Musk debunked reports suggesting X's intention to launch a stock trading platform. In response to claims that "Twitter/X is planning to launch its own stock trading platform, per XNewsDaily," Musk refuted the notion, clarifying, "No work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge."

ALSO READ: Apple's M3-powered Mac Mini under testing, says Mark Gurman

As X continues to innovate and fine-tune its offerings, the introduction of the profile post-sorting feature underscores the company's commitment to elevating user engagement and interaction on its platform.

Inputs from IANS

