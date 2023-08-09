Upcoming iPhone update to change call disconnection process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New iPhone update could alter call ending process

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update is set to revolutionise the way iPhone users interact with their Phone app. Notable changes include real-time voicemail transcription, contact posters, and effortless contact sharing via AirDrop. But one significant shift in the update might require users to reinform themselves with the Phone app's interface – the repositioning of the "End Call" button.

In the current version of the Phone app, the "End Call" button is found at the center bottom third of the screen. However, with iOS 17, Apple is relocating this button to the lower right corner of the screen, alongside other alterations to the calling screen.

Reportedly, the transformation goes beyond just the "End Call" button relocation. Apple is also revamping the layout of the entire calling screen. Menu options that were previously centered on the screen will now be situated at the bottom, making them more accessible.

The layout of buttons is also undergoing changes: the positions of the Speaker and Mute buttons will be swapped, the Keypad button will now be placed on the left side of the "End Call" button, and the FaceTime button will move from the second row to the first row.

Adapting to these changes might necessitate a bit of muscle memory retraining, especially for long-time iPhone users. Adjusting to the new setup could lead to unintended inputs initially until users become accustomed to the new arrangement.

Nevertheless, the redesign offers some advantages. The new bottom layout proves to be more ergonomic and user-friendly, especially for users with larger phones such as the Plus and Pro Max models. The improved accessibility of commonly used buttons contributes to a more efficient and convenient calling experience.

It's important to note that these changes are still in the iOS 17 beta phase and have not yet been implemented for general users. As the iOS 17 update progresses, users can look forward to a refreshed Phone app interface that balances both innovation and ease of use.

