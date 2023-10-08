Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Primebook introduces budget-friendly Wi-Fi space laptop for young users

Primebook introduces budget-friendly Wi-Fi space laptop for young users

Primebook has launched a limited edition variant called Primebook WiFi Space, exclusively available during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. Priced at just Rs 8,990, this laptop is designed to provide young users with superior learning.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2023 17:35 IST
Primebook, WiFi space laptop, cost-effective option
Image Source : PRIMEBOOK Primebook targets WiFi space laptop range for early-age users with a cost-effective option

Primebook, a brand of Android laptops that received funding from Shark Tank Season 2, has introduced a limited edition variant called the Primebook WiFi Space, available exclusively during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. Priced at just Rs 8,990, this limited edition laptop is tailored to offer a top-notch learning experience, featuring fast performance, ample storage space, and impressive visuals, all designed for young users.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition boasts an 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display, delivering clear visuals, along with a battery life of over 8 hours. It comes with 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM, a 1.8GHz processor, access to Android apps, 2.4/5 GHz wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5, and a 2MP front camera with GPS capabilities. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with Primebook's proprietary operating system, PrimeOS, optimized for e-learning applications.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook stated, "Our goal is to make learning an engaging and accessible experience for learners everywhere. This variant is priced keeping that in mind and comes with stickers that are fun for students. I can’t wait to see the response for this variant."

ALSO READ: HONOR 90 5G available in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999: Details

The package includes a 30W charger and a Type-C cable. Primebook also provides customer support through both online channels and wireless communication.

Founded in 2018 by IIT Delhi alumni Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant, Primebook has collaborated with NGOs, schools, and edtech companies globally to facilitate a smooth transition to hybrid and e-learning environments.

Related Stories
Quick Review: Skyball Skyfit Elevate, Oppo Enco Air3 Pro, Boult Y1 Pro

Quick Review: Skyball Skyfit Elevate, Oppo Enco Air3 Pro, Boult Y1 Pro

Government issues warning to X, YouTube, and Telegram over CSAM | What you need to know

Government issues warning to X, YouTube, and Telegram over CSAM | What you need to know

WhatsApp introduces secret code for chats: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp introduces secret code for chats: Here's what you need to know

Oppo Find N3 Flip: All you need to know as launch approaches

Oppo Find N3 Flip: All you need to know as launch approaches

YouTube and Telegram address IT Ministry's notice on child abuse material

YouTube and Telegram address IT Ministry's notice on child abuse material

HONOR 90 5G available in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999

HONOR 90 5G available in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999

Synapse, a fintech firm with Indian-origin CEO undertakes second round of layoff: Know-why?

Synapse, a fintech firm with Indian-origin CEO undertakes second round of layoff: Know-why?

Elon Musk applauds Jeff Bezos as Amazon's Kuiper Satellites soar successfully

Elon Musk applauds Jeff Bezos as Amazon's Kuiper Satellites soar successfully

Telegram vows to tackle child sexual abuse material on the Indian internet

Telegram vows to tackle child sexual abuse material on the Indian internet

Google's Pixel smartphone series sold around 40 million shipments worldwide

Google's Pixel smartphone series sold around 40 million shipments worldwide

Microsoft prepares to debut inaugural AI chip at upcoming ignite conference

Microsoft prepares to debut inaugural AI chip at upcoming ignite conference

This limited edition Primebook laptop is part of Primebook's commitment to providing affordable and effective e-learning solutions, ensuring that young users have access to high-quality educational tools at an accessible price point.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos on Satellite internet launch success

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News