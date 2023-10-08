HONOR 90 5G available in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HONOR 90 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999

HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, has launched the HONOR 90 5G in India, offering a 200MP main camera, a quad-curved floating display with PWM dimming technology, and various other hardware and software enhancements. The device is available in two storage variants- 8GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 37,999 and another comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is starting today (October 8), it can be purchased at lower prices, starting at Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

HONOR 90 5G comes in two variants, with RAM Turbo technology. It further features a triple camera setup which includes a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP Depth camera. It boasts features like multi-frame fusion, noise reduction, and pixel binning for exceptional photography, along with a 50MP front camera and Portrait Mode for stunning portraits.

The device also offers 4K video recording from all three cameras, smooth transitions between cameras while recording in 4K, and an AI Vlog Assistant for easy video creation. It features a slim design with quad-curved edges, reinforced glass for durability, and an iconic N Series Dual Ring Design. The display supports high resolution, peak HDR brightness, and features to reduce eye fatigue.

HONOR 90 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It offers a 5000mAh battery, AI power-saving technology, and smart features like Magic Text. In summary, HONOR 90 5G offers cutting-edge AI technologies, an ultra-clear 200MP camera, an AI Vlog Master, and an eye-comfort display, making it a revolutionary smartphone in terms of photography and display technology.

