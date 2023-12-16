Planning a New Year getaway? Which international roaming plan suits your travel? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

As 2023 comes to a close, if you're planning for an international New Year celebration with loved ones, having the right international roaming plan is important. Not only does it keep you connected through calls and messages, but it also aids in trip planning, navigation, and emergency assistance.

Airtel's Offerings

Airtel Rs 755 Plan:

Validity: 5 days

Data: 1GB

Airtel Rs 899 Plan:

Validity: 10 days

Data: 1GB

Other Benefits: 20 SMS, 100 mins of calling

Airtel Rs 2,998 Plan:

Validity: 30 days

Data: 5GB

Other Benefits: 200 mins of calling, 20 free SMS

Vodafone-Idea Options

Vodafone-Idea Rs 695 Plan:

Validity: 1 day

Data: 1GB

Calling: 120 mins outgoing calls, unlimited incoming calls

Charges after Data Quota: Rs 1 per MB

Vodafone-Idea Rs 3,495 Plan:

Validity: 7 days

Data: 7GB

Calling: Unlimited incoming calls, 120 outgoing mins

Charges after Outgoing Minutes: Rs 3 per minute, after Data Quota: Rs 1 per MB

Reliance Jio's Choices

Reliance Jio Rs 575 Plan:

Validity: 1 day

Data: 250MB

Calling: 100 mins outgoing, unlimited incoming

Reliance Jio Rs 2,875 Plan:

Validity: 7 days

Data: 250MB per day, unlimited incoming calls

Reliance Jio Rs 5,751 Plan:

Validity: 30 days

Data: 5GB

Calling: Unlimited incoming calls, 1500 mins incoming calls

SMS: 1500 SMS

Ensure a hassle-free international trip with these roaming plans that not only keep you connected but also provide the necessary data for a smooth travel experience.

Reliance Jio's New JioTV Premium Plans

Recently, Reliance Jio has also launched its brand new premium plans for JioTV, which is the first time the company is providing a premium version of its streaming service. Previously, JioTV was offered for free with mobile plans, but now users can choose from monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription options for JioTV Premium plans.

These plans offer unlimited data, voice, SMS, and access to 14 top OTT subscriptions. The JioTV Premium plans come with three price options - Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498. The new plans will be available from December 15, 2023.

