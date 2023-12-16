Everything you need to know about OnePlus 12 and 12R launching on January 23

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of its new smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, on January 23. The event, taking place in India at 7:30 PM IST, will showcase the devices, emphasising their unique features without relying on "Plus," "Pro," or "Ultra" labels.

OnePlus 12 Highlights

Performance: The OnePlus 12 boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which offers up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage for a powerful experience.

Display: Its 6.82-inch X1 "Oriental" LTPO OLED display promises visuals with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Battery: A substantial 5400mAh battery fuels the device, supporting 100W wired fast charging.

Camera Setup: The OnePlus 12's camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera with a Sony sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 64 MP periscope lens with 3x telephoto zoom.

Operating System: Running on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 for international markets, it aims to provide a seamless software experience.

Price and Colors: Starting at CNY 4,299 (around Rs 50,000) in China, the OnePlus 12 comes in three stylish colour options – Green, White, and Black.

OnePlus 12R Anticipation

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be a rebranded Ace 3, featuring a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

Design: With a glass body and metallic middle frame, the phone may launch in blue, grey, and gold colour options.

Performance and Charging: The OnePlus 12R is rumoured to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging.

Camera Specifications: Anticipated to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

The global audience can expect these smartphones to provide diverse choices based on individual preferences and needs.

