Vivo's X100 and X100 Pro global launch: What you need to know?

Vivo's X100 and X100 Pro are now available globally after their initial launch in China. The X100 Pro, already in Europe, is expected in India soon.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2023 18:46 IST
Image Source : VIVO Vivo X 100 Series

Vivo's X100 and X100 Pro, initially launched in China last November, are now reaching international markets. The X100 Pro is now available in Europe, and the series is set to hit India soon. Let's dive into the key details of these flagship phones.

Display and Design of Vivo X100 Series

According to the company, both X100 models sport identical 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1260p. These displays offer a refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and 2,160Hz PWM dimming, these screens provide a vibrant viewing experience. 

The phones feature in-display fingerprint sensors and house a 32MP front camera in a punch-hole cutout. Notably, the smartphones boast an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. Both models are available in Asteroid Black and Startrail Blue. 

Key Features of Vivo X100 Series

The X100 runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset, offering two storage choices: 12GB+256GB or 16GB+512GB. In contrast, the X100 Pro comes solely in a 16GB+512GB configuration. The X100 Pro carries a larger 5,400mAh battery which outperforms the X100's 5,000mAh. 

Charging speeds differ – the X100 Pro supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the X100 boasts a rapid 120W wired charging capability. Both phones operate on FunTouchOS 14, built on the foundation of Android 14.

Camera of Vivo X100 Series

 X100 Pro features an advanced camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, all powered by Vivo's 6nm V3 imaging chip. On the other hand, the X100 has a 50MP main camera, 64MP telephoto, and the same 50MP ultra-wide camera, utilising the last-gen V2 imaging chip. Both phones are Zeiss APO certified.

