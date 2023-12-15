What's the logic behind YouTube's decision for fewer TV Ads? Read details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Update on YouTube TV Ads: Google's YouTube announced changes to the ad experience on TVs. Viewers watching YouTube on TV can expect fewer but longer ads, responding to user preference for grouped video ads rather than dispersed ones. This modification applies specifically to long-form content at present.

Changes in Ad Visibility

According to the blog post, YouTube is introducing features allowing viewers to see the total remaining ad time or when they can skip it, providing more transparency. This move is a response to user feedback and aims to enhance the overall viewing experience.

Introduction of Ads on YouTube Shorts for TVs

Expanding its reach, the platform is also planning to bring ads to TVs for its Shorts content. This decision comes as Shorts' viewership on TV has surged by 100 per cent from January to September 2023. The ad experience for Shorts on connected TVs will mirror the mobile interface, allowing viewers to use their TV remotes to navigate away from ads, similar to the mobile experience.

Rollout Plans

While the article doesn't specify a global rollout date for these changes, it notes that the adjustments will be implemented soon. Users can expect an enhanced ad experience on YouTube when viewing content on TV.

YouTube Music 2023 Recap

In related news, YouTube Music has unveiled its 2023 Recap feature for users. This personalised recap offers insights into users' music preferences, including top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more from the year. Users can explore their 2023 Recap on the YouTube Music app which provides a fun and personalised overview of their music journey throughout the year.

