POCO launches budget-friendly C65 smartphone in India: Check pricing, key specs, and more

Poco has just launched its new affordable smartphone, the Poco C65, in India. The smartphone offers three variants with different RAM and storage configurations—4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Prices start at Rs 8,999 for the base model, going up to Rs 10,999 for the top-tier variant.

"With the introduction of the POCO C65, our focus is on enriching our product lineup in the affordable segment. This new addition exemplifies our commitment to providing consumers with a dynamic smartphone that harmoniously blends style and performance," Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said in a statement.

Display and Design

According to the company, the Poco C65 features a high-definition display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass. The design comes in Pastel Blue and Matte Black colours.

Performance and Storage

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the newly launched smartphone offers RAM options up to 8GB, with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM support. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB, expandable via a microSD card.

Operating System and User Interface

The Poco C65 runs on Android 13, customised with Poco's own MIUI layer. This combination provides a user-friendly interface and access to the latest Android features, the company mentioned.

Camera Setup

The smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie shooter, catering to your photography needs.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Poco C65 ensures long-lasting usage, the company claimed. Additionally, it supports 18W fast charging.

Availability and Offers

Starting December 18, the Poco C65 will be available on Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, Poco is providing an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

