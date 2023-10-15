Google's Pixel 8 Pro sets new standards with groundbreaking AI features: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8 Pro pioneering AI-infused premium smartphone

Google has introduced the Pixel 8 Pro, an Android smartphone that delivers a premium experience enriched with artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative device offers several notable features powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip and the latest Android 14, making it a standout choice during the festive season.

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, renowned for its remarkable brightness, especially under direct sunlight. The display enhances the quality of Ultra-HDR images, making them appear incredibly true to life. The phone features a matte glass back with a polished aluminium frame and comes in three elegant colours: Porcelain, Bay, and Obsidian.

One unique feature is a temperature sensor on the device's back that allows users to quickly scan an object and determine its temperature. This handy tool can be used for checking the temperature of a cooking pan or a bowl of hot noodles, among other things.

Here are the top four photo features that make the Pixel 8 Pro a standout choice:

'Best Take': This feature intelligently creates a blended group photo by using multiple similar shots taken close together, ensuring everyone has their best expression. Users can manually select a different expression from other photos if preferred. 'Magic Editor': Integrated with Google Photos, this editing tool uses generative AI to facilitate complex edits. Users can easily reposition, resize, and enhance their photos. Magic Editor offers multiple result options to choose from, ensuring users get the desired look. 'Audio Magic Eraser': Distracting background noises in videos can now be removed using advanced machine learning models. The feature identifies sounds like conversations, music, or wind and sorts them into distinct layers that users can control. 'Zoom Enhance' (coming soon): Users can zoom in on any photo after capturing it and crop to focus on their desired subject.

Video capabilities have also been significantly improved on the Pixel 8 Pro. It features a flagship 50MP main camera with enhanced low-light performance, a 48MP ultrawide lens for close-up shots, and a 48MP telephoto lens for high-quality zoomed-in shots in low-light settings.

The new main camera includes Dual Exposure technology for sharper, less grainy videos. This technology optimizes video quality by taking two simultaneous images—one for low-light and one for high dynamic range.

ALSO READ: Google expands 1080p resolution to group meetings in Meet application

Pixel 8 Pro introduces 'Video Boost,' which processes videos using computational photography models, resulting in high-quality and enhanced videos. Additionally, 'Night Sight Video' will be available for the first time on Pixel, enabling low-light video capture.

The device also features enhanced AI for Call Screen, reducing spam calls by an average of 50%. Google promises seven years of software updates for security and overall performance.

ALSO READ: X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts, says no place for terror organisations

The Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs 106,999 and can be purchased on Flipkart, with enticing offers from select banks and exchange options. This elegant smartphone truly elevates the premium smartphone experience with groundbreaking AI-driven features for stunning images and videos.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News