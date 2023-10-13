X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts, says no place for terror organisations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Israel-Hamas War: Hundreds of Hamas-related accounts on X, formerly Twitter, has been removed by the social media platform saying there is no place on X for terrorist organisations.

The development has come after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel when it launched 5000 rockets towards the Israeli border and hundreds of its terrorists infiltrated the country.

"X is committed to serving the public conversation, especially in critical moments like this and understands the importance of addressing any illegal content that may be disseminated through the platform. There is no place on X for terrorist organisations or violent extremists groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real time, including proactive groups," said Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X.

Netanyahu on Thursday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and thanked the United States for standing by them in such harsh times.

Warning the terror organisation, the Israeli PM said, "Hamas is ISIS and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated. They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leader should meet them, no country should harbour them and those that do should be sanctioned."

