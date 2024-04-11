OnePlus, Oppo partners with Google, to rollout Gemini AI 1.0 Ultra on their devices

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus

Google’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) model is coming to OnePlus and Oppo smartphones. As per the announcement made by the company, smartphone manufacturers have partnered with Google to bring its Gemini 1.0 Ultra to their devices.

OnePlus and Oppo have also planned to roll out new features based on the Gemini Ultra platform on their smartphones later this year.

"By collaborating with Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones, and by forming alliances with other industry pioneers for a variety of AI experiences, we are thrilled to ambitiously broaden the scope of mobile AI innovations," Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for Oppo and OnePlus, said in a statement.

Zhang also mentioned that Oppo and OnePlus have launched multiple Generative AI models to customers in China, allowing over 10 million users of devices such as Oppo Find X7 and OnePlus 12 to use AI-generated content on the go.

It has been confirmed by smartphone manufacturers that they will be working to create a perfect combination of hardware, operating system, and ecosystem to facilitate the growth of AI.

Both manufacturers are also collaborating with Google to incorporate various Cloud AI products into their upcoming releases. This means that future Oppo and OnePlus devices will be able to leverage AI for various purposes, such as summarising news articles, audio, and generating new content for social media.

Meanwhile, OnePlus recently launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) Eraser image editing feature for smartphone users. The feature is rolling out gradually to OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4, as per the company.

With AI Eraser, users have the ability to select and remove any unwanted objects from images in their Photo Gallery. Once the user highlights specific objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image, the AI analyses the selected area and automatically generates a replacement background that blends seamlessly into the surrounding environment while maintaining the overall style of the image. This technology allows for easy editing of photos with minimal effort on the user's part.

Inputs from IANS