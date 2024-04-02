OnePlus Nord CE4 with 5500 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging launched: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus, a global technology brand has launched Nord CE4 smartphone with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB RAM. The handset will officially go on sale from April 4 onwards at a starting price of Rs 24,999 onwards via the official website as well as other channel partners.

Price and variant

The Nord CE4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 24,999

Another variant with 8RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at Rs 26,999.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE4

The new Nord CE4 comes with a 6.7-inch display and will be available in two colour variants- dark chrome and celadon marble. The handset will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with ‘100W SUPERVOOC' charging which can go from 1-100 per cent within 29 minutes. As per the tech player, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will feature a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that will learn your charging cycle and take steps to keep its battery healthy, including slowing down its charging speed overnight.

The smartphone supports ‘RAM-Vita’, found in the new OnePlus 12 Series devices, which means “it’ll deliver a seamless experience when users launch apps and switch between apps”.

“Around the back of the phone, you’ll find a camera system with the Sony LYT-600 at its centre, a 50-MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation as well as an 8-MP ultrawide sensor and, upfront, a 16-MP selfie camera,” said the company.

Camera

On the photography front, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel shooter and, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter and in the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device supports OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the latest version of the OnePlus operating system, with additional new features.

