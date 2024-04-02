OnePlus Nord CE4 with 5500 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging launched: Details

OnePlus, a global technology brand has launched Nord CE4 smartphone with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB RAM. The handset will officially go on sale from April 4 onwards at a starting price of Rs 24,999 onwards via the official website as well as other channel partners.
Price and variant
- The Nord CE4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 24,999
- Another variant with 8RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at Rs 26,999.
Features of OnePlus Nord CE4
The new Nord CE4 comes with a 6.7-inch display and will be available in two colour variants- dark chrome and celadon marble. The handset will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with ‘100W SUPERVOOC' charging which can go from 1-100 per cent within 29 minutes. As per the tech player, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will feature a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that will learn your charging cycle and take steps to keep its battery healthy, including slowing down its charging speed overnight.
The smartphone supports ‘RAM-Vita’, found in the new OnePlus 12 Series devices, which means “it’ll deliver a seamless experience when users launch apps and switch between apps”.
“Around the back of the phone, you’ll find a camera system with the Sony LYT-600 at its centre, a 50-MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation as well as an 8-MP ultrawide sensor and, upfront, a 16-MP selfie camera,” said the company.
Camera
On the photography front, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel shooter and, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter and in the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The device supports OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the latest version of the OnePlus operating system, with additional new features.
