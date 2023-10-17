No more 3rd-party cookies: Google Drive changes download policy from January 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Drive stops requiring 3rd-party cookies for downloads

Google has announced a significant change to its popular cloud storage service, Google Drive. Starting from January 2, 2024, users will no longer be required to enable third-party cookies to download files. This move aligns with the broader industry trend of phasing out third-party cookies to boost user privacy, a step already taken by browsers like Google Chrome.

The decision comes as part of Google's initiative to disable third-party cookies by default in its Chrome browser, mirroring similar actions by Mozilla and Apple aimed at elevating online privacy standards.

This shift is set to have a positive impact on the usability, security, and privacy of Drive users. Specifically, the change will affect both Google Workspace customers and individual users with personal Google accounts.

For those with specific workflows reliant on Drive's download URLs, or those using apps that hinge on Drive's download URLs, an adjustment will be needed by January 2. Google advises transitioning to the Drive and Docs publishing flows to ensure a seamless experience.

When dealing with Workspace files (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms file types), users are encouraged to utilise the Google Docs publishing URL of the file for a smooth downloading process.

Furthermore, Google introduced a valuable feature called "search chips" for Drive. This functionality enables users to efficiently filter their files based on criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date directly within the web app, streamlining the search process. This enhancement aims to further improve the overall user experience within Google Drive.

