Speculations on launch of iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 11th-Gen iPad: Here's what you need to know

Following the release of its latest iPhone 15 series and smartwatches last month, Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, is reportedly preparing to launch a budget-friendly 11th-generation iPad on October 17, today. Alongside it, an enhanced third-generation Apple Pencil is anticipated, featuring interchangeable magnetic tips catering to drawing, technical illustration, and digital art.

According to an insider known as Majin Bu, the forthcoming iPad will maintain the same design as the 10th-generation model, ensuring seamless compatibility with existing accessories. Last week, the same source hinted at the debut of a third-generation Apple Pencil with versatile magnetic tips.

While Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicated that new iPads are indeed in development, their release this month is not expected. Nevertheless, reports from 9to5Mac and Supercharged News suggest that Apple may unveil updated iPad mini, iPad Air, and regular iPad models as early as Tuesday, MacRumors noted.

On the contrary, a Japanese outlet, Mac Otakara, reported that Apple is not planning to introduce new iPads but will rather unveil the Apple Pencil 3.

MacRumors further points out that Majin Bu's report on the forthcoming 11th-generation iPad does not provide any insights on potential updates to the iPad Air or iPad Mini. The report does, however, suggest the likelihood of new compatible accessories, including a revised Apple Pencil, aligning with earlier speculations from Mac Otakara.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Morgan Stanley forecasts a significant decline in Apple's quarterly iPad revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the previous year.

The report anticipates Apple's Q4 2023 iPad revenue to reach $7.2 billion, marking a decline of approximately 23 percent from the $9.4 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

