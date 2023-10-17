Get a first look at OnePlus Open: Video showcases hinge and endurance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus Open set to launch on October 19 in Mumbai

OnePlus is all set to unveil its first-ever foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, at an event in Mumbai on October 19. As excitement builds, leaks and reports have provided insights into its specifications, design, and price range. This new book-style foldable is set to compete with heavyweights like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's Pixel Fold.

Recently, a YouTuber Michael Fisher, also known as MrMobile, was granted an exclusive tour of OnePlus factory and research facility in China. He revealed intriguing details about the OnePlus Open in a video showcasing his visit. The focus was primarily on durability and the notorious crease issue that plagues many foldable devices.

Notably, recent leaks suggested that the OnePlus Open might feature a barely noticeable crease. the video confirms this, showing a shallower crease compared to other flagship foldables. The hinge mechanism has been streamlined, reducing parts from 100 to 69, and the phone now weighs a mere 13 grams thanks to the use of lighter alloys.

The OnePlus Open has undergone a series of rigorous durability tests. Fisher demonstrated drop, twist, bend, and water resistance tests. While the exact IP certification wasn't disclosed, it was hinted that the phone could have a rating equivalent to IPX2 or IPX4.

Inside, the OnePlus Open is rumored to pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with 12GB of RAM. It's expected to boast a 7.82-inch 120Hz OLED primary display and a 6.31-inch 120Hz OLED outer panel.

The triple rear camera setup could comprise 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel sensors, while the front camera may feature a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel sensor. Leak suggests a 4,805mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

