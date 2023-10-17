New Apple system ensures iPhones leave stores with latest software: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple's plan to pre-load iPhones with latest software

Apple is reportedly set to revolutionise how iPhones receive software updates. According to Mark Gurman's recent newsletter, Apple is working on a pad-like device that will automatically install the latest software on boxed iPhones before they even leave the retail stores.

This innovative system will work seamlessly. When a new software update is released, this special device will wirelessly activate the iPhone, download and install the update, and then power off the device – all without needing to manually turn on the iPhone. This means that every iPhone sold in Apple Stores will come with the latest iOS update right out of the box.

This move underscores Apple's commitment to providing its users with up-to-date and bug-free software experiences. Even though Apple ships iPhones with the latest iOS version, any subsequent updates can sometimes be missed.

For instance, when the iPhone 15 series was released, it came with iOS 17 pre-installed. However, Apple had already rolled out iOS 17.0.1 by the time the phones hit the shelves. In certain cases, users might neglect to update their iPhones to the latest software, potentially missing out on important bug fixes.

This new approach also addresses situations like some iPhone 15 models experiencing difficulties transferring data from older iPhones. A software update was required to resolve this issue, but it couldn't be done without setting up the iPhone first. With this upcoming system, Apple aims to prevent such scenarios proactively.

Furthermore, the company is reportedly also planning to unveil a range of new MacBook models based on TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm fabrication process in 2024. This development comes after earlier leaks hinted at the launch of M3 MacBooks this year. However, a recent report from Taiwan-based outlet DigiTimes suggests that Apple will introduce the new MacBooks featuring M3 chips in the following year.

