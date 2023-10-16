Diwali celebrations commence at Apple India stores with exciting promotions and innovative sessions

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE INC Apple India retail and online stores launch Festive Diwali Season

Apple's retail and online stores in India, including Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, are preparing for the upcoming Diwali festival with a range of exciting offerings and creative sessions. These initiatives are aimed at kindling the creativity of customers during the festive season while providing significant savings on newly launched products.

Indian customers can enjoy instant savings of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible Apple products when using HDFC Bank Credit cards for their purchases. This offer covers a variety of products, including the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. The promotion is available from October 15 to November 14. For the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), the instant savings will be applicable from October 15 to November 7.

To make purchases more convenient, customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI options when using eligible cards for 3- or 6-month tenures, offered by most leading banks. Furthermore, Apple's trade-in program allows customers to exchange their eligible smartphones for instant credit toward a new iPhone.

Customers can add a personal touch to their new Apple products by taking advantage of free engraving services. Additionally, Apple offers complimentary online personal sessions where customers can ask questions, explore key features, and personalize their devices.

Starting on October 19, Apple BKC will host "Light Up Mumbai," featuring a series of free talks and workshops designed to inspire creativity among customers during the festive season. These sessions, running from October 19 to November 14, provide an opportunity for customers to learn from leading artists in fields such as music, film, design, and more, enabling them to get creative with their iPhones.

Among the featured events, on October 19, rap sensation KING will engage in an intimate conversation at Apple BKC, sharing insights into his music and his upcoming album, "New Life." On October 26, acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane will provide an inside look at his Bollywood career. On October 31, customers can explore how to discover their singing voice using the innovative music-making app NaadSadhana, with its creator, Sandeep Ranade, sharing insights into its collaborative design.

Apple's Diwali celebrations in India promise to be both creative and rewarding for its customers.

