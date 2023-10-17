WhatsApp introduces passwordless logins with passkeys on Android: Check latest update here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out passkey logins for Android users

WhatsApp, under the ownership of Meta, has revealed its plan to implement a password-less passkey feature for all Android users. This move aims to enhance security and convenience by eliminating the need for traditional two-factor SMS authentication, which can be both insecure and bothersome.

Announcing the development on X (formerly Twitter), the company stated, "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account."

While passkeys were initially in a testing phase through WhatsApp's beta channel, they are now set to be available for regular users. However, there is no information yet regarding support for WhatsApp passkeys on iPhones.

The Android support for passkeys will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks and months, according to the company. Passkeys offer an alternative to conventional passwords by using the authentication methods available on your device.

Both Apple and Google already offer passkey support for their users. Just last week, Google encouraged users to switch from passwords to passkeys for added security.

To use passkeys, users simply employ a fingerprint, face scan, or pin to unlock their device. They are not only 40 percent faster than passwords but also rely on a form of cryptography that enhances their security.

Despite this advancement, Google acknowledged that the adoption of new technologies takes time, so traditional passwords may still be in use for a while. Earlier this year, Google introduced support for passkeys, which received positive feedback for being a simpler and more secure method to sign into online accounts.

In summary, WhatsApp's introduction of a password-less passkey feature for Android users signifies a significant step towards enhanced security and convenience in account authentication.

