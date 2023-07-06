Thursday, July 06, 2023
     
New Samsung Health Beta App suggests potential launch of Galaxy Ring smart device

Samsung's Health app beta version suggests the possible introduction of a smart ring called the 'Galaxy Ring,' with the app mentioning "Ring Support" in its feature list. It remains uncertain if this refers to Samsung's own ring or compatibility with third-party smart rings.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2023 16:50 IST
Samsung Health Beta App
Image Source : UNSPLASH Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

Samsung has released a beta version of its Health application, hinting at the potential launch of a smart ring called the 'Galaxy Ring'. The latest beta app, version 6.24.1.023, includes a "Feature List" that mentions "Ring Support." However, no further details about this feature are provided.

It is unclear whether "Ring Support" refers to Samsung's own Galaxy Ring or if the company intends to add compatibility for smart rings made by other manufacturers. The beta app could potentially be laying the groundwork for supporting third-party rings on the Health platform.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 series leaks: To feature 256GB storage, 48-megapixel rear cameras and more

In February, reports surfaced that Samsung was working on a device called the Galaxy Ring for health-tracking purposes. The company was granted the Galaxy Ring trademark by the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS). The product description for the Galaxy Ring classified it as a "smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of a ring."

If the Galaxy Ring becomes a reality, it is expected to monitor the wearer's health and track physical activities, similar to a smartwatch. The incorporation of a ring form factor could provide users with a more discreet and convenient way to track their health metrics.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Samsung's Health application is already widely used for tracking and monitoring health-related data, such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and exercise activities. The addition of smart ring support would further expand the capabilities and options available to users within the Health ecosystem.

As of now, the beta version of Samsung Health does not provide extensive information about the "Ring Support" feature. However, the inclusion of this mention in the beta app suggests that Samsung is actively exploring the possibility of incorporating smart rings into its health-tracking offerings. Users and tech enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting further updates and announcements from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Ring and the potential expansion of smart ring compatibility within the Health platform

Inputs from IANS

 

