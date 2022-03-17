Netflix will ask for extra money for sharing your account: Report

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: NETFLIX Netflix

Netflix, a video streaming platform is reportedly planning to pause password sharing. It is said that if someone will use the OTT platform outside a single house, then the company will charge extra for the usage.

Chengyi Long, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix said, "While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

If someone will try logging in to the platform from a different geographical location, then the account owner will get an email with a code to enable the new account user. The user will have to use the code for verifying the new devices are a part of the household.

Reports state that the firm is working on launching and testing two new features in select markets. The new feature will enable members where they will have to pay an additional $2 to $3 for sharing their passwords with people outside their homes.

The OTT platform, Netflix has been reported to upgrade its subscription prices for the UK and Ireland markets. The video streaming giant has around 14 million subscribers in the UK and 600,000 in Ireland, according to Ampere Analysis.

The most popular package is the standard subscription, which offers streaming in HD quality to up to two devices which used to cost $7.82 but have now gone up to $9.13 in the UK.

