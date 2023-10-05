Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Microsoft Translator now speaks Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri

Recently, the company has also announced a game-changing update for Windows 11, featuring the revolutionary AI-powered assistant, Copilot. This update promises to supercharge tasks, streamline processes, offer tailored responses, and save valuable time for users.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 18:30 IST
Enhanced Microsoft Translator bridges language gaps for
Image Source : FILE Enhanced Microsoft Translator bridges language gaps for Indian users

Microsoft India has unveiled a significant enhancement to its Translator service, now accommodating four additional languages: Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri. With this inclusion, Microsoft Translator now extends support to a total of 20 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This development is a substantial stride towards Microsoft Translator's objective of encompassing all 22 official Indian languages, now effectively covering the linguistic needs of almost 95% of the country's populace. Rajiv Kumar, the Managing Director of India Development Center at Microsoft India, affirmed the company's unwavering commitment to embracing India's diverse linguistic landscape.

The translation feature is accessible via the Microsoft Translator app, Edge browser, Office 365, Bing Translator, and the Azure AI Translator API for businesses and developers. Companies like Jio Haptik and Koo have already integrated this tool to enhance their services.

Microsoft's partnership with Jio Haptik proves to be pivotal in eliminating language barriers and empowering India's diverse communities through inclusive access to technology. Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder & CTO of Jio Haptik, expressed enthusiasm about the development, highlighting the potential for businesses to reach wider audiences by providing support in languages like Bhojpuri, Bodo, Kashmiri, and Dogri.

This advancement is poised to positively impact approximately 61 million individuals, creating new economic opportunities for local artisans and businesses. It will enable them to connect with a broader audience, thereby fostering growth and inclusivity.

Inputs from IANS

