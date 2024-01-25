Microsoft Translator adds Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri languages: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft Translator adds Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri languages

Microsoft has expanded its Translator to include two additional Indian languages—Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri. This update brings the total count of supported Indian languages to 20, covering more than 95 per cent of the country's population. The list already included languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Urdu, among others. The company aims to promote linguistic diversity and cultural inclusion in India.

Impact on Local Communities

Chhattisgarhi is spoken by approximately 16 million people across states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. On the other hand, Manipuri is spoken by around three million people in Manipur, with some communities in Assam, Tripura, Bangladesh, and Myanmar also using the language.

Microsoft's Commitment to Linguistic Diversity

"We strive to make a profound impact through our products, leveraging advanced AI technologies that foster social inclusion and collaboration without barriers, contributing to India’s inclusive economic growth," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India

Powerful Language Technologies

Microsoft Translator uses advanced AI technologies, specifically deep neural networks, to provide natural-sounding translations.

Support for Over 95 per cent of India's Population

With the inclusion of Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri, Microsoft Translator now covers a comprehensive range of languages spoken by the majority of India's population.

Microsoft Teams New Update

In a separate development, Microsoft has also introduced new tools to swiftly manage audio and video settings during Teams meetings. The tools are part of an update that is available for Microsoft Teams Public Preview.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S24 series now speed-delivered by Blinkit in 10 minutes: Check instant cashback offers and more

ALSO READ | Google's 'Circle to Search' feature expands beyond Galaxy S24 series exclusivity, Know if you can use it