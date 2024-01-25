Google's 'Circle to Search' feature expands beyond Galaxy S24 series exclusivity, Know if you can use it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google is stepping up its AI game to compete with rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI. The tech giant is introducing new features powered by generative AI to elevate its products, including the Pixel 8 series. The latest addition is the "Circle to Search" feature, which initially debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and is now extending to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro from January 31.

Circle to Search Feature

In a recent blog post, Google announced this innovative feature, enabling users to search for things in photos without switching apps. By using gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, users can select items in photos and obtain more information seamlessly.

Body Temperature Measurement on Pixel 8 Pro

A unique feature arriving specifically for the Pixel 8 Pro is the ability to measure body temperature using the phone's built-in thermometer. Initially introduced last year, this "medical-grade" temperature sensor is now available for Pixel 8 Pro users.

Positioned next to the camera, it uses infrared radiation to measure body temperature, handling temperatures from -4°F (-20°C) to 392°F (200°C). Users can sync temperature readings to their Fitbit accounts.

Magic Compose for Older Pixel Phones

The upgrades aren't limited to the new Pixel 8 series; Google is extending new features to older Pixel phones. The Pixel 6 series and above will soon receive "Magic Compose," an AI-powered tool allowing users to rewrite drafted messages in different styles.

While Pixel 8 Pro processes this feature on-device, other Pixel phones will utilise the cloud to enhance message professionalism or conciseness.

