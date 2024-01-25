WWDC 2024: Apple's iOS 18 to introduce upgraded Siri, competing with ChatGPT | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Siri

Apple is gearing up to make a significant entry into the AI scene this year. The big reveal is likely to happen at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote in June. Apple has a history of keeping its major developments under wraps, and with AI, it's no different.

AppleGPT: A Strong AI Contender

Rumours suggest Apple is working on its advanced large language model (LLM) called AppleGPT, aiming to compete with existing models like ChatGPT. Apple is known for thorough preparation before entering a competition.

On-Device Capabilities for iPhones and iPads

With AppleGPT, the focus is on showcasing on-device capabilities right from the start, specifically for iPhones and iPads. Excitingly, the reports indicate that Apple plans to integrate AI tools directly into its audio and video platforms which will eliminate the need for third-party tools.

Siri 2.0 in the Pipeline?

There are hints about Siri 2.0 being part of Apple's AI strategy. If this materialises, it could significantly improve Apple's AI assistant, particularly if most of the heavy lifting happens on the device itself. This is anticipated to be a key feature in the upcoming iOS 18 version for iPhone users.

Acknowledging the competitive landscape, Apple recognises the need for a strong push in the AI space. While other companies have ventured into on-device AI processing, Apple aims to provide an additional boost for both consumers and developers.

Apple's Vision Pro Sale

Furthermore, Apple's latest product, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, has become a sensation since it became available for pre-order. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple has reportedly sold an impressive 160,000 to 180,000 units of the headset.

ALSO READ | Microsoft introduces easy audio and video settings management in Teams meetings

ALSO READ | Nokia and OPPO’s collaboration unveiled, forge 5G patent cross-licensing agreement