Google introduces new colour for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: All details here

Google has introduced a fresh Mint colour option for its flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, adding to the existing lineup. This new shade of green aligns with Google's pastel aesthetic seen in previous Pixel phone generations which offers a more muted and understated option.

Colour Choices in the Pixel 8 Series

The new Mint color joins the current selection, including Bay Blue, Obsidian, and Porcelain for the Pixel 8 Pro, and Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose for the standard Pixel 8 models.

For those interested in a lighter shade for their Pixel phone, Mint provides a fun alternative, distinct from the existing Rose colour. However, it's important to note that Mint is exclusively available for the 128GB models of both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you opt for this colour, you'll need to compromise on storage capacity.

No Changes in Specifications

While Google introduces a new colour option, there are no updates or changes to the specifications or features of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The focus is primarily on aesthetics, following a strategy similar to Apple.

Availability and Price

The availability of the Mint colour in India remains uncertain. While the Google India store indicates marketing efforts for the Mint option in Pixel 8, it's unclear for Pixel 8 Pro. In India, Google sells its Pixel phones through Flipkart, and it's yet to be confirmed when this model will be listed. If available, the Mint-colored Pixel 8 is expected to be priced similarly to other colour variants at Rs 75,999.

