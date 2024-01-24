Moto G24 Power with 6,000mAh battery to launch next week: Check expected price and specs

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto G24 Power

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G24 Power in India next week. The Chinese smartphone company announced through its official social media account, revealing details about the upcoming device. The phone will be available in two colours – Glacier Blue and Ink Blue.

Key Features and Specifications

The Moto G24 Power is set to run on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It boasts dual rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there's a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

Display and Performance

Equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Moto G24 Power promises a vibrant visual experience. Under the hood, it packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance. The device runs on Android 14, offering the latest software experience.

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features is its massive 6,000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. Additionally, the Moto G24 Power supports 33W fast charging.

Availability and Pricing

Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will be available through its official website, Flipkart, and various retail stores. While the exact price remains unknown at this time, the Moto G24 Power is expected to be competitively priced, likely around Rs. 10,000.

Launch Date

The official launch is scheduled for January 30, creating anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts eager to explore the new features and improvements that the Moto G24 Power brings to the table.

