Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has introduced a new way for iOS users in the US to log in – it's called "passkeys." This was announced by the company on Tuesday, highlighting that passkeys offer a secure and easy login option. Unlike traditional passwords, passkeys are generated individually by your device for each account, making them more secure.

Enhanced Security

X emphasises that passkeys add an extra layer of security to your account. Since they are uniquely created by your device, they are less susceptible to security threats like fraud or unauthorized access attempts.

"A passkey is a new, easy-to-use, and secure way to log in to your account - all from your device. Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords since they’re individually generated by your device for each account," the company stated on X.

No Sharing with X

X wants users to know that the passkey you use to log in is never shared with the company. This ensures a high level of security, minimising the chance of someone gaining access to your account without permission.

New Feature for Android Users

In addition to passkeys, X is rolling out a new feature for Android users – the ability to make audio and video calls directly from the app. An X engineer mentioned in a post that this feature is gradually being made available for Android users through an app update. It's worth noting that this calling feature is exclusive to premium users.

