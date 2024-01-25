Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Samsung Galaxy S24 series now speed-delivered by Blinkit in 10 minutes: Check instant cashback offers and more

Samsung joins forces with Blinkit for speedy Galaxy S24 delivery in select Indian cities, ensuring customers can receive their phones within 10 minutes, with additional perks like instant cashback on HDFC Bank credit card purchases.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 13:18 IST
Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung India has partnered with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to facilitate speedy delivery of its recently launched Galaxy S24 series in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Customers in these regions can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones through Blinkit, with the promise of delivery within 10 minutes.

According to Samsung India, this collaboration with Blinkit aims to meet the substantial demand for Samsung's flagship S24 series in India. The Galaxy S24 series has garnered record pre-bookings, with over 250,000 customers in India pre-booking a Galaxy S24 smartphone within three days since January 18.

Instant Cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card Purchases

Customers purchasing the Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit, especially through HDFC Bank credit cards, can enjoy an instant cashback of INR 5000.

Key Features of Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The 'Made in India' Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones offer various features, including Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist. The Samsung Keyboard with built-in AI can translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

The Galaxy S24 introduces a gesture-driven 'Circle to Search feature,' allowing users to interact with the screen for quick and high-quality search results. The ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered tools, enhances image-capturing capabilities. The Quad Tele System on the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a new 5x optical zoom lens for optical-quality performance at various zoom levels.

Camera Capabilities

The Instant Slow-mo feature generates additional frames based on movements for detailed slow-motion effects. Super HDR provides lifelike previews before capturing a photo.

